Will There Be A ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 On Apple TV+?

Apple TV+’s near future includes doubling down on sci-fi series and soapy legal dramas , but never forget that this is also the home of Ted Lasso , co-created by Bill Lawrence. He has brought the world Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey, which recently aired a first season finale that bought its ex-detective protagonist semi-full circle by putting him back on the food inspection beat. The episode also left several threads open, which is naturally causing devoted Carl Hiaasen fans to wonder whether a sophomore effort is in the cards.

Is Bad Monkey Renewed For Season 2 On Apple TV+?

The short answer? Not yet.

Between the lines? Hang tight.

Carl Hiaasen’s Razor Girl followup novel means that there’s handy source material ready to roll for second season inspiration. And even if that book didn’t exist (looking at you, Big Little Lies), this wouldn’t be an obstacle. Additionally, series creator Bill Lawrence spoke with Decider and revealed that his plan has been for three seasons, but they still need the Apple TV+ green light to proceed with more:

“Vince and I went into this when we sold to Apple saying we’d love to do three. We have a three-season arc in our head, the next book, Razor Girl, we own it. And Carl’s such a good writer. I don’t think he’s — rarely if ever — written sequels to his novels where that character stayed alive. So the only thing that makes me nervous is if we do three seasons, that means I have to make up one on my own. And Carl, he’s a high bar, man.”

So there you have it. There will probably be a second season due to high viewership and necessary parties being on board, but it’s now in Apple TV+ hands to make that decision.