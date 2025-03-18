Mistakes were (allegedly) made during the Halo TV series, which ran for two seasons on Paramount Plus before being given the ax last summer. One of those errors, which was acknowledged by star Pablo Schreiber, happened to be the decision for Master Chief to get sexy. Maybe we should forget that? Please. (But also be happy that he wasn’t wearing the Pornstache look.)
For whatever reason, the series adaptation of Xbox Game Studios’ popular first-person shooter game wasn’t meant to last on Paramount Plus. However, both existing seasons landed on Netflix this month, and within one week, they racked up 4.2 million views on the Top 10 Weekly TV shows list. The binging then went full force with those viewers racking up 32.1 million hours viewed in that same time, which isn’t too shabby for a cancelled show. And as that newfound audience has finished all 17 episodes, a question has arisen. And there actually might be a positive answer lurking around the corner.
Will There Be A Halo Season 3 On Netflix?
It’s possible. Speculative, but certainly possible, since producers were/are reportedly looking to rehome the series for more than streaming old eps.
Back when Paramount Plus cancelled the series, TVLine reported that “Amblin Television, Xbox and 343 Industries are shopping Halo Season 3 elsewhere, with Paramount+’s blessing.” A further statement from 343 Industries read, “We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future.”
So, could this early Netflix run be a test? Considering that this streaming service picked up more seasons of You, Lucifer, and Manifest after those shows didn’t fare so well elsewhere and/or were outright cancelled, Halo could meet the same fate. Again, no official word on this has surfaced, but TVLine’s report suggests that eyeballs are carefully watching what happens with Halo in the bingewatching department.