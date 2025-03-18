Will There Be A Halo Season 3 On Netflix?

Mistakes were (allegedly) made during the Halo TV series, which ran for two seasons on Paramount Plus before being given the ax last summer. One of those errors, which was acknowledged by star Pablo Schreiber, happened to be the decision for Master Chief to get sexy. Maybe we should forget that? Please. (But also be happy that he wasn’t wearing the Pornstache look.)

For whatever reason, the series adaptation of Xbox Game Studios’ popular first-person shooter game wasn’t meant to last on Paramount Plus. However, both existing seasons landed on Netflix this month, and within one week, they racked up 4.2 million views on the Top 10 Weekly TV shows list. The binging then went full force with those viewers racking up 32.1 million hours viewed in that same time, which isn’t too shabby for a cancelled show. And as that newfound audience has finished all 17 episodes, a question has arisen. And there actually might be a positive answer lurking around the corner.