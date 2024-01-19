Pablo Schreiber may have rocked a pornstache in Orange is the New Black where he played a pervy prison guard, but the actor is firmly on board with Halo fans who want to see the Paramount+ series stay as chaste as possible.

Season 1 featured a controversial sex scene between Schreiber’s Master Chief and Charlie Murphy’s Makee that sparked an intense backlash on social media. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Schreiber has revealed that he actually fought to stop the scene to no avail, which he considers a “huge mistake.” A term he used not once, but twice in a new interview.

“The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake,” Schreiber told SFX Magazine. “I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to.”

As to why Halo fans reacted so strongly to Master Chief doing it, gaming site Kotaku breaks it down:

Fans of the show couldn’t believe how much producers Kiki Wolfkill and Steven Spielberg deviated from the source material, posting memes and expressing discontent with Master Chief losing his virginity. It was pretty tame, all things considered, with implied coitus by way of smash cuts instead of anything graphic. You don’t get to see any real steamy action between the two characters, save for some passionate kisses and touches. Though many viewers were angry about the deviations from Master Chief’s characterization (the man would never f*ck in the video games), others pointed out that sketchiness of the relationship in question, considering Makee was, essentially, a prisoner of war.

So, basically, if the space guy doesn’t get laid in the game, he shouldn’t get laid on the show, and Pablo Schreiber agrees so much that he’s publicly throwing the show’s producers under the bus in interviews. What a time to be alive.

Halo Season 2 premieres February 8 on Paramount+.

