Is Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane’ Getting A Season 2?

My Lady Jane is one of the shows of the summer, full of romance, action, and, uh, shape shifters. The Prime Video series, which co-showrunner Gemma Burgess described as “The Princess Bride meets Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Blackadder,” reimagines the brief reign of Lady Jane Grey, who was the queen of England for all of nine days in 1553. She was executed at the Tower of London soon after. “Our show is about what might have happened if history was different and if she hadn’t died,” Burgess added.

Prime Video hasn’t officially renewed My Lady Jane for a second season, but Burgess is hopeful. “It’s always a possibility,” she told Entertainment Weekly, adding, “If we are fortunate enough to get a season 2, then we are going to be exploring all of them growing up and moving on and figuring out how to survive in the world where Jane is free, but the kingdom is not. Because Mary’s still on the throne. There’s a lot more work to do before things are right.”

Here’s more:

My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford. At the center of this rollicking new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane who is unexpectedly crowned queen overnight and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)… My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom

My Lady Jane is streaming on Prime Video.