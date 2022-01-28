Is ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed For Season 3?

Even though HBO Max’s hit The Righteous Gemstones just returned for its long-awaited second season this month, many are wondering if the series will keep going after the season finale, which airs later in February.

The show, which began in 2019, follows the Gemstone family and their shenanigans as a televangelical family that might not be as squeaky as their church-members believe them to be. The first season was met with critical acclaim. But will there be a third season after the second finishes up? Or will the story end there?

The good news is that HBO Max renewed The Righteous Gemstones for a third season, which will most likely air sometime in 2023. While no official premiere date is set, it definitely will exist. We have not seen the last of the Gemstones.

Executive Vice President of HBO Amy Gravitt confirmed the news earlier this week, saying “After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” says Gravitt. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

The show stars John Goodman as patriarch Eli Goodman and his children, eldest Jesse (Danny McBride), middle (and often looked-over) Judy (Edi Patterson) and the youngest, Kelvin (Adam DeVine). Other stars include Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins,and Jennifer Nettles.

You can catch up on all of the Gemstones drama, streaming on HBO Max.