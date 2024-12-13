The Day Of The Jackal‘s success as a Sky and Peacock TV series isn’t shocking. The same streaming audience that gobbled up The Night Agent , Black Doves , and Mr. & Mrs. Smith can vouch for modern spy and/or assassin stories’ appeal outside of the James Bond box. The Eddie Redmayne-starring show became the subject of a NBC Universal press release , which announced that the series “ranked #1 on Peacock’s Top 10 TV Shows” during the show’s debut. And since The Day Of The Jackal ended in a slightly surprising way (by keeping the Jackal alive, contrary to the 1970s movie), a question must now be answered.

Will There Be A The Day Of The Jackal Season 2 On Peacock?

Sure will. The story remains based upon Frederick Forsyth’s classic 1971 novel, and executive producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant explained to Hollywood Reporter why the Jackal lived, and MI6 pursuer Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch) died instead:

“Of course, we’re in the business of series television, and there was the idea of sustainability for a returning series. So it was a decision we made quite early on, that we wanted in our version for the law enforcement person to be killed and for our assassin to go on.”

For producers, the decision came down to wanting to keep a hit going, although when that decision was made, they weren’t sure that The Day Of The Jackal would be a home run. As always, good news is good news.