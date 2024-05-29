Endless permutations of workplace comedies exist with some so successful that they are spawning spin offs and others feeling like grating copycat versions of hits that came before. A different type of workplace comedy, however, has busted onto the current Netflix Top 10 TV show list, which is otherwise filled with Bridgerton seasons (including the Queen Charlotte spin off), Baby Reindeer, and the Ashley Madison docuseries that features a “surprise” pregnancy test from an unflushed toilet and Frozen tunes.
It’s crowded roster, but Tires, an auto-repair-based workplace comedy starring and co-created by Shane Gillis, is already scooting up that list after a May 23 release. That’s counterprogramming at work, and Netflix must have felt those vibes coming.
Will There Be A ‘Tires’ Season 2 On Netflix?
Fortunately, 3.8 million views did appear on the aforementioned Netflix list to justify this next tidbit.
A few days ahead of the show’s release, Variety reported that a second season had already been greenlit. So, expect to see more of the series in which Gillis (whose character is also named Shane) portrays a cousin, coworker, and thorn in the side of Will (Steven Gerben), who has inherited his father’s auto-repair business and is struggling to make it work.
When will Season 2 arrive, exactly? Netflix hasn’t divulged that information, but at least viewers know that more is on the way.