Will There Be A ‘Tires’ Season 2 On Netflix?

Endless permutations of workplace comedies exist with some so successful that they are spawning spin offs and others feeling like grating copycat versions of hits that came before. A different type of workplace comedy, however, has busted onto the current Netflix Top 10 TV show list, which is otherwise filled with Bridgerton seasons (including the Queen Charlotte spin off), Baby Reindeer, and the Ashley Madison docuseries that features a “surprise” pregnancy test from an unflushed toilet and Frozen tunes.

It’s crowded roster, but Tires, an auto-repair-based workplace comedy starring and co-created by Shane Gillis, is already scooting up that list after a May 23 release. That’s counterprogramming at work, and Netflix must have felt those vibes coming.