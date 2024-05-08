What Is The Plot Of Greg Daniels’ Upcoming ‘The Office’ Spinoff?

What’s more 2024 than a failing paper company? A failing newspaper company! It was either that or a failing movie theater.

In January, The Office co-creator Greg Daniels revealed that he would be working on a new series with Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman. Today, Peacock released some plot details for the upcoming spinoff, which will be set in the same “universe” as Dunder Mifflin. So… just the “real world,” essentially.

Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement: “It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” she began. “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.” Remember those?

The untitled series will be the same mockumentary style as The Office. Here is the official synopsis: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are set to lead the series, which will be executive produced by Daniels and Koman along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas. Production begins in July.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)