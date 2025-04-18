Yellowjackets is developing a knack for ending seasons with shocking deaths, and for the third finale, Lottie’s demise (after the devastating death of Van) checked off that box. The most recent season also delivered Joel McHale as an outdoorsman, Kodiak, who didn’t make it out of the wilderness alive, so maybe Joel can finally do that Community movie now? That might be wishful thinking, but Yellowjackets‘ identification of Pit Girl (a long time after she was introduced in the pilot episode) and a newly revealed Antler Queen (Shauna, oh boy) reaffirm that any future continuation of this showtime series will not suddenly turn into a lighthearted affair.
That is to say, there are sill more blanks to be filled in the two warring timelines of past and present survivors, and somehow, the present situation feels far more deadly than attempting to survive among a crew of teens driven to cannibalism and various mysticism-inspired cult rituals. And it’s only natural to wonder what, if anything, will be next for these ladies.
Will There Be A Yellowjackets Season 4?
Showtime hasn’t clarified yet whether this show will be renewed.
Still, the wilderness-night is young, and showrunners Ashley Lyle and Drew Comins spoke with Collider about how a prospective fourth season would add (get ready for this) a third timeline:
“What has always excited us … is there’s also a third timeline, which is the in-between. There’s something very exciting about seeing, like, how did these relationships evolve in the time between their rescue and where we pick up with them in the present day? How does one really readjust to polite society when you’ve gone to, as Bart once said, the factory default settings of what human beings are capable of?”
In other words, the many answers that this series recently supplied would probably be supplanted by other questions. That includes gaps in time surrounding Hilary Swank’s survivor, Melissa, and how Shauna’s horrific wilderness behavior is seemingly water under the bridge in the contemporary timeline. And speaking of questions that still need answering, some viewers would probably like to know when more than one season will land on Netflix. Fingers crossed on all fronts.