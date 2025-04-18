Will There Be A ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4?

Yellowjackets is developing a knack for ending seasons with shocking deaths, and for the third finale, Lottie’s demise (after the devastating death of Van) checked off that box. The most recent season also delivered Joel McHale as an outdoorsman, Kodiak, who didn’t make it out of the wilderness alive, so maybe Joel can finally do that Community movie now? That might be wishful thinking, but Yellowjackets‘ identification of Pit Girl (a long time after she was introduced in the pilot episode) and a newly revealed Antler Queen (Shauna, oh boy) reaffirm that any future continuation of this showtime series will not suddenly turn into a lighthearted affair.

That is to say, there are sill more blanks to be filled in the two warring timelines of past and present survivors, and somehow, the present situation feels far more deadly than attempting to survive among a crew of teens driven to cannibalism and various mysticism-inspired cult rituals. And it’s only natural to wonder what, if anything, will be next for these ladies.