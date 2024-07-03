Somebody should ask Joel McHale how many times he’s been asked about the Community movie. The dude wants to talk about steak (which he has done with UPROXX) but also, yes, we joined the club who could not resist asking about that long-awaited followup to the NBC comedy, too.

The good news is that it’s finally happening with Peacock picking up production duties, and the ensemble cast is onboard with the exception of Chevy Chase, which is surely just fine with Joel McHale, who will fit in his duties amid a flurry of his own projects. That includes being The Bear‘s unrepentant Mean Chef, David Fields, a.k.a. “Chef Winger” to Community fans.

How busy is McHale, exactly? Busy enough that he is fingering himself as the culprit who has prevented Community movie from rolling cameras this year so far. Yes, he is happy to take that burden off Donald Glover’s chronically-alleged shoulders, as McHale told GQ:

“If it’s anybody’s fault, it’s my schedule on this one. It’s not [Donald’s fault] at all. He was available. No, no, no, no … I will say, and please print this … It was not Donald’s schedule. We love Donald. You can fully blame my schedule.

So there. McHale also provided assurances that “I can’t wait to do it,” and Peacock has stepped up with funding, so the gang simply needs to find a time where scheduling works. Can we blame Animal Control, too? Sure, why not.

