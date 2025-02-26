Will There Be A ‘Zero Day’ Season 2 On Netflix?

These days, it almost feels obligatory that a star-studded dystopian thriller will prominently include Jesse Plemons within the cast. Netflix series Zero Day checked that box and more with Plemons looking more dapper than the usual characters that he portrays, and the show further starred Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Matthew Modine, Clark Gregg, Gaby Hoffman, Bill Camp, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, and Dan Stevens.

The end of the series reveled that the call (i.e., the devastating cyberattack) was literally coming from within the House, and De Niro’s ex-president reeled throughout the series, not only from his discovery of who was responsible for the attack but also while he felt the effects of the Proteus technology. The twists and turns kept on going until the season finale, and the bingeable nature of this series left people wanting for more.