The awards stockpiling will likely continue once The Bear returns for season 4, which should be sooner rather than later.

The latest additions to the FX show’s trophy case includes Outstanding Lead Actor (Jeremy Allen White), Outstanding Supporting Actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Liza Colón-Zayas), and Outstanding Directing (creator Christopher Storer), all from the Emmys , as well as Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for the Golden Globes (Allen White) and pending nominations at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Plot

Just to refresh your memory: The Bear season 3 ended with Carmy confronting Chef Joel McHale at Michelin-starred Ever; Sydney having a panic attack while throwing a party at her place; and Richie reuniting with Jessica, who previously appeared in the best episode of the show. The final shot of the season shows Carmy walking down the street when the review of The Bear hits the Chicago Tribune. “Motherf*cker,” he exclaims before looking upwards.

Will season 4 pick up from there?

It’s unclear, as plot details are scarce. We do know, however, that both seasons weren’t filmed at the same time, at least not entirely (it sounds like some of season 4 is in the can). That was the original idea since stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have packed shooting schedules with other projects, but according to The Playlist, “the plan was scrapped as [season 4] scripts weren’t ready in time.” The expectation is that season 4 will resume filming in “February/March time.”

You know Carmy is going to be a sad sack whenever The Bear is back (we get it, you love Claire, jeez), but what about Cousin? “I know where he’s going,” Moss-Bachrach told Rolling Stone about Richie. “I think there’s a lot of things that happen in the third season… seeds planted in the third season that really come to bloom in the fourth season. I think it will be a very, very exciting, chaotic, cathartic season, and yeah, I guess I’ll just leave it there.”

As for whether season 4 will be the final season, here’s what FX honcho John Landgraf had to say about that:

We really don’t know. These decisions are really creative decisions. It was Sterlin Harjo who made a decision that Rez Dogs was a three-season series. And so it’s really Chris [Storer’s] decision on The Bear. It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative.

Landgraf also confirmed to Variety that The Bear will stick with the all-at-once binge model rather than weekly episodes. “Unfortunately, you can’t get to everything for every one of your fans, every one of your consumers that they want,” he said. “I wish I could take the request from every fan of The Bear and give them just the version of it that they want and if they want it weekly, I wish I could give it to them weekly. But I think the show itself that Chris makes is designed to be consumed as a season in many ways.”

Cast

Unless a certain Fantastic Four actor decides to go method and starts clobberin’ his co-stars, the entire main cast from season 3 will be back. That includes Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Natalie, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Oliver Platt as “Uncle,” and, more likely than not, Molly Gordon as Claire. Might we see Jamie Lee Curtis again, too? If she wants another Emmy, then, yes, definitely.