You will debut its fifth season later this month after Stalker Joe murdered his way across several dating relationships and a pair of marriages, and now, he’s returned to his Manhattan stomping grounds for an adventure partially focused at Mooney’s Books, home of rare tomes and an unsettling murder cage. No matter where Joe goes (Los Angeles, a picket-fenced neighborhood, Europe), though, you know that this show will deliver the dark goods, so it’s now a matter of logistics… and whether Netflix will or won’t be disappointing binge-happy viewers with a split-season approach.

Joe Goldberg has been turning on Cardi B for four full You seasons, and she is down with the final stalker-antics rodeo, too. The Netflix series’ grand finale promises to be brutal and bloody while aiming for the same comeuppance that the Netflix series has hinted at all along (and always winking at why viewers have been so obsessed with this show), and soon, it will be time for the masses to devour it alive.

Will You Season 5 Premiere All At Once On Netflix?

Yes, and it will happen on April 24.

That’s when all 10 episodes of this season will arrive, and Netflix made the right call with not opting for two chunks because a mid-season cliffhanger would have been even more sadistic than American Psycho‘s Patrick Bateman could accomplish.

The list of final season characters includes a detective portrayed by Nava Mau, which suggests that the walls will be closing in on Joe during this final stand. Even the most ardent Joe Goldberg obsessives will agree that he’s got it coming, and the mystery lies with what that “it” could be. What was he thinking, really, by returning to the scene of his earliest TV crimes? Exactly.

As always, we can also expect some hauntings and/or literal visitations by former Joe targets including Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Candace (Ambyr Childers), and Love (Victoria Pedretti). A new potential victim, Bronte, will be portrayed by Madeline Brewer, and the rest of the new cast includes Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews with Charlotte Ritchie still somehow hanging as Joe’s current wife, Kate. She, and the rest of the women and men (Dr. Nicky, amirite?) who fall into Joe’s orbit deserve vindication, so here’s to rooting for final justice on You.