Cardi B Was ‘Turned On’ By Joe Goldberg’s Antics In ‘You’ Season 3

Cardi B’s love for the Netflix thriller show You is no secret. In 2021, she struck up a friendship with the show’s star Penn Badgley; in 2023, she turned her Twitter profile picture into a photo of him; and just a month ago, she introduced the season 5 trailer.

But over the past month, her connection with the show has deepened, as Netflix has released short reaction videos featuring Cardi in the lead-up to the premiere of the upcoming fifth and final season. In the clips, Cardi watches recaps of the prior seasons, offering her opinions and observations, including the reveal that the serial killer star’s shenanigans are a turn-on for her.

In the season three recap reaction, Cardi joked, “I’m not even gonna lie, this is turning me on.” The scene in question features a tied-up Joe Goldberg, the show’s obsessive serial killer protagonist, being attacked by Love, his romantic interest-slash-fellow serial killer. She also uses the opportunity to throw a shot at her ex-husband Offset. “I bet my baby daddy wanna kill me,” she jibes, “But you can’t though!”

Cardi, meanwhile, is also teasing a tour for her upcoming, long-awaited sophomore album.

You is set to return to Netflix on April 24.