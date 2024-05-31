Is Zack Snyder Involved With The New ‘300 TV Show?

What is supposed to happen when you really want to resurrect a commercially successful action movie, but you already made a sequel? Turn it into a TV show, of course! It’s the next trend in television, and soon we will see TV adaptations of Dune, Legally Blonde and now Zack Snyder is using this fool-proof method to revisit the 2006 historical epic 300. This means we are just one step closer to a Sucker Punch reboot.

According to Variety, Snyder is set to direct and executive produce a new prequel series set before the events of 300. Deborah Snyder, who also served as an executive producer on the film, will also return. There is no streamer or network attached to the project just yet.

300 was based on the graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley and starred a very sweaty Gerard Butler as King Leonidas I, who leads 300 Spartans into battle against 300,000 Persians. You can infer how they got the name from here.

The cast of the original movie included Lena Headey, David Wenham, and Dominic West, though none of them are expected to be involved. Snyder co-wrote the sequel 300: Rise Of An Empire in 2014, which much of the cast returned for.

While 300 was adapted from a book series, the plot is based on a real battle in the Greco-Persian Wars, so there are many adjacent stories to be told, perhaps one about 400 or maybe even 500 people. The options are virtually limitless.

