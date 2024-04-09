Zack Snyder has a new movie coming out next week, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, which means it’s time for him to talk about “fixing” his old movies.” This time around, Snyder is teasing an official director’s cut for Sucker Punch, which he hinted at last year while promoting, you guessed it, Rebel Moon – Part One. (Not sure if you know this, but Zack Snyder loves director’s cuts. They’re his favorite.)

In a new interview with Empire, Snyder revealed that he already has the footage needed to “fix” Sucker Punch, which technically has an Extended Edition. However, Snyder says that version isn’t a true director’s cut, so here we are.

“The only movie I would change is Sucker Punch, because it never really got finished correctly. Even the director’s cut is not really the correct cut. It’s really just an extended version. If I had the chance, I would fix that movie.”

“I have the footage already shot: they just have to let me put it together,” Snyder added. “We ask every now and then. We have to ask again. I think there has to be a window when no-one’s got the movie.”

By “they,” Snyder is referring to Warner Bros. who now has an icy relationship with the director. While starved for content during the pandemic, the studio surprisingly gave Snyder $70 million to finally release his fabled “Snyder Cut” of Justice League for HBO Max. But since then, Warner Bros. has been in the process of paving over Snyder’s DC Extended Universe and pretending the whole thing never happened.

More concernedly, Snyder is not against his fans firing up another #ReleaseTheSnyderCut-style campaign for Sucker Punch.

“If they want to start a campaign, that’s alright,” Snyder told Empire. May God have mercy on us all.

(Via Empire)