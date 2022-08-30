Ben Kingsley is officially coming back for his third Marvel project. The iconic actor will reprise his role of Trevor Slattery, who first appeared in 2013’s Iron Man 3 before popping up again, seven years later, in 2020’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, this time around, Trevor will be making an appearance on the small screen in the upcoming Wonder Man series for Disney+.

As for why Trevor and why now, the answer is simple: Acting! In the comics, Wonder Man is an actor, and in the MCU, so is Trevor, so it only tracks that they would cross paths as fellow thespians. The two also have a connection to Iron Man, which could play into a Trevor and Wonder Man team-up that nobody ever once predicted. Via Variety:

The show was first revealed to be in the works back in June. It will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.

On the filmmaking side, Kingsley’s appearance also has a simple explanation: The Wonder Man series is being executive produced and created by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, who accomplished the Herculean task of untangling Trevor from The Mandarin mess created by Iron Man 3. It was a whole thing that we’d go cross-eyed trying to explain, so long story short, Trevor is just Trevor now and ready for super-powered friendship.

