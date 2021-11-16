Not long into Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a badass Jackie Chan-esque fight scene breaks out on a bus where audiences and, a stunned Awkwafina, learn for the first time that Simu Liu‘s title character can freaking throw down. It’s easily one of the best action scenes Marvel has ever produced, as the impressive sequence combines a full-on brawl with a runaway transit vehicle. However, it’s that last part that’s been blowing up after Shang-Chi hit Disney+ over the weekend.

Following the film’s streaming release, an actual bus driver laid down a viral thread where he fact-checked the fight scene and added some hilarious commentary that Disney should immediately snatch up and put on the Blu-ray release. This thing had everything from a lesson to how many brakes are on a public transit vehicle (spoiler: a lot) as well as the importance of mirrors.

Right out of the gate, Marvel gets props for the authenticity of the vehicle, but the driver can’t help but notice that this particular bus is way off route.

But the bus is headed south on Noe at 21st St, they are seriously off route! pic.twitter.com/nyWl8c7FIA — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

In what will become a recurring theme, the driver says that as soon as the first punch is thrown, he would’ve already been hitting the brakes and shutting these shenanigans. As for passengers just sitting there filming the whole thing? Painfully real.

This would Definitely Happen pic.twitter.com/kdQDfD081J — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

Oh, but the sword dude cut the brakes? There are still more brakes to hit immediately.

He should be reaching for the Parking and Emergency Brake on his left control panel: pic.twitter.com/kE7aO5Q5P1 — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

In fact, here’s a whole lesson on air brake systems. Enjoy.

The spring brake held open by air pressure. If there is no pressure, the brake is applied, and the wheels will not turn. Air brakes have a warning, that is audible as a very loud, continuous buzzer, whenever the air pressure drops below a certain threshold. — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

Bus operators don't want to stop very hard because that's how you get Falls On Board. — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

The driver also dinged the driver in the movie for not using his mirror and looking back at the fight. Although, in his defense, it was a pretty sick fight.

This helps us keep our attention on steering the bus, to avoid cars that will definitely make illegal left turns in front of us all day every day. Powell and California. pic.twitter.com/W4fZVmzUgX — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

Once again, mirrors are your friend, so of course, our hero uses them! Also, haha, more passenger humor.

This is how everyone asks to be let into the bus when we aren't at a stop. Too real. pic.twitter.com/CxAgBy4iWn — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

Awkwafina was doing a great job operating the runaway bus — until she wasn’t. Mirrors! Mirrors, people.

DON'T LOOK OVER YOUR SHOULDER WHILE DRIVING! The hazards are ahead of you. Aim High in Steering, everyone. pic.twitter.com/pDittCfvk7 — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

After our heroes successfully bring the bus in for a landing, the driver in the film is almost definitely fired. But don’t worry, he’ll land on his feet, and more importantly, he’s learned a valuable lesson. When a superhero fight breaks out on your route, hit the damn brakes.

Unfortunately I think this guy isn't going to keep his job as a bus operator, though. I'm glad he's ok, that was a nasty knock he took. Let's hope he lands on his feet. Maybe he'll drive charters? pic.twitter.com/eDjZebxTPM — Mack, yes, That Mack (@that_mc) November 13, 2021

(Via Mack, yes, That Mack on Twitter)