‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 4 Easter Eggs: Magus, Mallowan & More

A good mystery is judged by its clues and Yellowjackets is the kind of show that loves to drop a few in each episode to keep fans salivating for more. In episode four’s “Old Wounds,” those Easter eggs included hints as to what happened to Shauna’s wilderness baby, references to classic works of fiction, and both a Sandra Bullock and Agatha Christie nod.

What Is The Magus?

For a brief second, Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) can be seen opening (and quickly closing) a tattered copy of author John Fowles’ classic work of postmodern fiction, The Magus. If you’ve read that dark, rambling tale, you know it’s filled with illusions, mythical metaphors, and frustratingly ambiguous endings. Not exactly the kind of “beach read” one would hope for when stuck in a decrepit cabin in the middle of the wilderness with a bunch of teenage cannibals. But the book does offer some clues as to what Ben, who’s been experiencing hallucinations formed from intimate memories and wishful alternate realities, might be going through at the moment. More importantly, it might foreshadow what his role within the group could look like down the line.

The Magus centers on a naive and disillusioned English schoolteacher who takes a job on a remote Greek island and befriends a wealthy recluse, quickly becoming embroiled in what the novel names “the godgame,” eccentric, psychological plays that cause the young man to question his own reality. Eventually, the protagonist escapes the island, realizing the entire scheme was an experiment meant to cause him to confront his own failings and the cruel nature of mankind, but he still imagines he’s being watched or “studied” back home in London. Eventually, he reunites with the woman he left to work at the school, choosing love and discarding the mask of his former self — though whether the pair actually end up together is left uncertain.

Obviously, there are some parallels between Coach Ben and the schoolteacher — both are depressed, isolated, longing to fix their mistakes and make better choices in their romantic relationships. But the mythology and mysticism, the idea that things aren’t as they seem, might also connect to the strange happenings in the woods, and the “darkness” calling the adult survivors back to the wilderness.

Who Is Lady Mallowan?

When Misty (Christina Ricci) and Walter (Elijah Wood) check into the bed and breakfast near the end of episode four, Misty insists on booking a separate room under the pseudonym, Lady Mallowan. Walter gives her an incredulous look before the pair are shown going through the motions of their very similar nighttime routines. While Walter’s John Lange identity is a nod to the pseudonym used by Jurassic Park writer Michael Crichton, Misty chosen name is in reference to the title famed crime writer Agatha Christie inherited when she married her second husband. (A couple who uses obscure literary references together, stays together.)