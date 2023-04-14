Welcome to our Yellowjackets Sting Meter. We’ll measure the erratic, unexplainable behavior of the show’s main lineup, ranking them according to how dangerous, deadly, and certifiably insane they appear in each episode. Who’s just a whacky worker bee and who gets crowned Mad Queen of episode four’s “Old Wounds”? Let’s find out.

When Yellowjackets crash-landed on our screens one year ago, it naturally drew comparisons to William Golding’s classic work of allegorical fiction, Lord of the Flies. In that book, a group of young boys is stranded on a remote island, tasked with governing themselves long enough to be rescued. It’s an experiment that ends in bloodshed, chaos, and the kind of savage tribalism that exposes the fragility of civilized society. With Yellowjackets, some thought the outcome might be different. Surely, teen girls couldn’t be as ruthless, barbaric, or susceptible to wildness as their male counterparts.

They were wrong, of course. The cannibalism rife in season two proves that. But even when these girls aren’t dining on the flesh of their fallen teammates and performing sacrificial rituals to appease primeval spirits, they’re still proof positive that the gendered stereotypes that plague young women on screen are as outdated as a VHS tape, as flimsy as Jeff’s blackmailing abilities.

Episode four’s “Old Wounds” proves teen girls are petty, competitive, paranoid, and power-hungry. They want for hierarchies, class structures that define who leads and who follows. And they’re willing to drown at the bottom of a lake or freeze to death in the middle of the forest, to achieve that order.

Queen Bee – Shauna Shipman

The most disturbing revelation of the episode came thanks to Teen Shauna’s outburst reprimanding the rest of the girls for pilfering what’s left of the team’s bear meat stash. Naively, I believed the group had run out of provisions, pushing them to feast on Jackie’s crispy yet tender corpse in a moment of starvation-fueled delirium. But no, they still had bear meat y’all. Apparently, the smell of Jackie’s bonfire-grilled skin was just too salivating to pass up, even for her grieving bestie.

In the present, Adult Shauna continues to toe the line between a docile housewife and a thrill-seeking criminal mastermind. She’s longingly recalling peeling the flesh from human bones one minute, asking Jeff which odor-wicking socks he wants from Kohl’s the next. In perhaps the greatest bit of evidence that she reigns as this week’s crazed matriarch, Shauna — suspicious of her daughter’s intentions after discovering she’s lied about her whereabouts for the past week — takes Callie on a girl’s trip to the middle of nowhere. The two end up coming clean about the secrets they’ve been keeping from each other, but before their heart-to-heart, the possibility that Shauna might off her own daughter felt very real. Our compliments to Melanie Lynskey.

Tai

Tai’s sleepwalking episodes continue to wreak havoc on her waking hours in the past and in the present. While Teen Tai has been subconsciously making a map of the forest via those strange symbols etched on its trees, Adult Tai has been falling asleep at the wheel, taking cross-country trips on empty tanks of gas, hitchhiking, and carting around a file folder filled with info on her surviving teammates. Sure, her “connection” to the wilderness helps the group find a still-living Javi by the end of the episode, but at what cost?

Lottie

The question of which Lottie is suffering more in episode four’s “Old Wounds” is a bit of a toss-up. Adult Lottie is having psyche-shaking hallucinations that force her to put on real clothes and seek the help of a medical professional. She’s upping her meds and slicing her hands in sacrifice to tree stumps which just doesn’t feel like “best self” behavior. But in the past?