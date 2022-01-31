Showtime’s Yellowjackets is already planning next season’s soundtrack, including Tori Amos and Nine Inch Nails, and it sure seems like either of those artists would do well in a scene featuring Melanie Lynskey’s badass housewife character, Shauna. The Castle Rock actress is taking a scorched-earth view, too, of bodyshaming that has come her way since the show’s mid-November debut.

The show spawned plenty of fan theories, of course, but there’s no lack of clarity from the show’s stars after Lynskey told Rolling Stone about how crew members remarked upon her body, saying “I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this.” Lynskey detailed how her co-stars (including Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress) expressed concern about this behavior to producers. And Lynskey has now pushed back *hard* at body shamers while quoting a (now-deleted) tweet from bestselling author and body-positivity advocate Ashley C. Ford.

“The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered,” Lynskey wrote on Twitter. Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!!’ people…b*tch you don’t see me on my Peleton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

The “b*tch you don’t see me on my Peleton!” is a nice touch. And as much anguish as the spin-bike maker has received over the past few months from TV shows, I’m pretty sure Shauna could crush tons of rides with no issue if a bike miraculously popped up in Yellowjackets Season 2. Just a thought!