The Last of Us isn’t the only prestige drama with cannibalism. Showtime has released the trailer for season two of Yellowjackets, the surprise hit about a 1990s high school girls’ soccer surviving in the woods following a plane crash, and their contemporary adult counterparts.

“Once upon a time, there was a place called the wilderness. It was beautiful, but it was also violent and misunderstood. And it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived,” Van (played by Liv Hewson) says in the trailer. From there, we see the soccer squad enduring the chilly elements, and each other.

There’s also a haunting cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” by Florence + the Machine, Elijah Wood flirting (?) with Christina Ricci, and a mystery character tied up on a log held by the other girls, like Bugs Bunny on the way to a boiling pot. “I feel like sh*t’s gonna get a lot worse out there” are the final words spoken in the trailer. That’s bad news for the Yellowjackets, but it’s great news for us, the Yellowjackets viewers.

Here’s more:

Two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness — and the haunting memories of it in the present — our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are — and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.

Yellowjackets returns on March 24th, the same night as Succession.