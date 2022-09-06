Zazie Beetz has been quietly dominating screens over the past few years, and she’s just beginning to take over Hollywood. Not only has she scored an Emmy nomination for starring in Atlanta, but she also has a reputation for starring alongside A-list celebs and outdoing them.

Beetz famously starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2, before she stole the screen in Joker alongside Joaquin Phoenix. Most recently, Beetz was opposite Brad Pitt in the transportation-based action movie Bullet Train. Now, she’s teaming up with some more legends for a new HBO series from Stephen Soderbergh.

As per the official plot description, Full Circle will follow an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. It will not be a reboot of the 2013 series Full Circle starring David Boreanaz, Keke Palmer, and Tom Felton (!?) though that was a solid show. It’s unclear what role Beetz will play in the HBO Max show.

The six-episode mini-series will be directed by Soderbergh himself and written by Ed Solomon, also known as the guy who wrote Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and all of the subsequent sequels. Solomon and Soderbergh will be reuniting after working together on last year’s crime thriller No Sudden Move, starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, and Kieran Culkin. HBO sure has been good to Soderbergh! And not so good to literally everyone else.

(Via Variety)