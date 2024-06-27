Zendaya has now appeared in more Jeopardy! clues than episodes of Euphoria since the end of 2022.

During Tuesday’s episode of the game show, the $1,000 clue in the “Stars In The Making” category read, “Before somehow making tennis steamy in 2024, this single named star guested on Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie.” Contestant Staci Gardner, a teacher from Chicago, correctly buzzed in “who is Zendaya?” but fans watching at home didn’t love the phrasing of the clue.

They had no issue with the “steamy” reference — it’s an accurate description of Challengers — but rather, the second part. It’s true Zendaya “guested” in a single episode of Good Luck Charlie, but she was the star of Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. Why not go with one of those shows instead? The phrasing of the clue seemed to throw people off, even though it’s technically correct.

“@Jeopardy just said Zendaya was on Good Luck Charlie?? The one crossover episode?” one user on X wrote, while another incorrectly claimed, “jeopardy just falsely stated that zendaya starred in good luck charlie.”

Again, it’s important to read the clue closely.

Zendaya was not on “Good Luck, Charlie”… right? #Jeopardy — TREVs the damn season | philly n2 (@goldenreTREeVOR) June 25, 2024

This is the objectively correct way to respond:

ZENDAYA CHALLENGERS HIGHEST LEVEL JEOPARDY QUESTION LETS GOOOOO — lisan al slayib (@leahhhtaylor) June 25, 2024

Following a busy first half of 2024 where she starred (not guested) in Dune: Part Two and Challengers, Zendaya doesn’t have anything on the schedule, other than possibly Euphoria season 3. But there’s no guarantee it will actually happen.