Euphoria stars some of the most talented and busiest young actors in Hollywood, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer. Finding gaps in everyone’s shooting schedules is one of the reasons why there hasn’t been a third season of the HBO series (yet?).

Another complication: that it’s a TEEN drama.

When asked by Variety to give an update on Euphoria season 3, HBO chief Casey Bloys said, “[Creator] Sam [Levinson] is working on it. There’s been a lot of back and forth… One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore. That’s where it was set and what made sense then. So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”

Bloys also confirmed that the “core cast,” including Zendaya and Sweeney, will be back. The funniest possible outcome for this is Levinson taking the show out of high school… and setting Euphoria in middle school instead. Same cast, same characters, but now they’re in eighth grade. Hey, it worked for Pen15.

