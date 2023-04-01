Marjorie Taylor Greene
Getty Image
Viral

’60 Minutes’ Is Being Dragged For A Forthcoming Profile Of Marjorie Taylor Greene That Could Normalize Her With Voters

Last week Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account was once again suspended, this time for a tweet that could “incite violence” against trans people. A mere five days later she’ll be profiled on 60 Minutes. The longtime Sunday night news program teased an interview seasoned journalist Lesley Stahl did with the incendiary MAGA lawmaker, but instead of drawing interest, it was met with condemnation.

“Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are,” the show’s Twitter account wrote.

Stahl has been on 60 Minutes for over 30 years, and in that time she’s established herself as one of the most cool-headed interviewers of the rich and powerful. She asks tough questions in a way that doesn’t enrage her interviewees — unless they’re Donald Trump, who famously stormed out of one of their chats shortly before the 2020 election.

It’s possible Stahl’s segment will feature Greene squirming her way out of questions about, oh, let’s say, her stalking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or harassing survivors of school shootings. But to many, 60 Minutes’ tweet and its eerily benign accompanying pictures made it look like a puff piece that would normalize someone who embraces anti-Semitic tropes, among other dangerous positions.

It also inspired jokes, with many imagining 60 Minutes treating history’s worst monsters as quirky outsiders pushing against norms.

Others trusted Stahl would quietly go for the jugular.

60 Minutes airs on CBS on Sunday, April 2 at 7pm.

×