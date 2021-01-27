Calls for newly elected Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign increased on Wednesday after activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was murdered during the Parkland school shooting in Florida, posted a video of Greene harassing one of the survivors. Greene can be seen accusing Parkland survivor David Hogg of being funded by George Soros while Hogg was in town to petition congress for stricter gun control to prevent further school shootings. Greene is also heard calling the young man a “coward.”

Along with the video, Guttenberg dared Greene to ask him her questions in person and to be ready to record his response. You can watch the clip below:

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Guttenberg’s video arrives on the heels of a damaging CNN report that took a deep dive into Greene’s social media activity. Like incoming Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Greene is a believer in QAnon conspiracy theories that portray Donald Trump as a heroic, messianic figure who’s fighting a shadow war against a satanic cabal that consists of Hillary Clinton, Hollywood celebrities, and other liberal politicians. What makes those beliefs particularly dangerous for someone like Greene is that she has an online history of calling for Democrats and FBI agents to be executed. Via CNN:

In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who, in her eyes, were part of the “deep state” working against Trump.

Considering the January 6 attack on the Capitol was the direct result of QAnon beliefs and violent online rhetoric, it’s not hard to see why members of Congress must now pass through metal detectors when Greene and Boebert are among their ranks.

