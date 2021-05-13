The ongoing saga of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pestering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), while the latter ignores the former, is reaching a point where it’s no longer funny and might be dangerous. For months, Greene has pestered AOC on Twitter about wanting to “debate” her polar-congressional opposite over the Green New Deal. Since MJT was tweeting gibberish and is usually only looking for attention, AOC simply ignored Marjorie, which is generally the most effective method for dealing with a troll. Marjorie later revealed that she hasn’t even read the 14-page bill, which is a self-own but also proves that she’s simply obsessed with AOC.

Previously, Marjorie accelerated her antics by posting a staged photo where she tried to make it look like she and AOC were talking about their debate. That backfired because it really looked like AOC was caught by surprise, but MJT kept tagging AOC on Twitter about the “communists manifesto” with a “looking forward to debating you.” Well, Marjorie reportedly decided to move from one-sided Twitter squabbles to a real-life confrontation. It caused quite a scene, according to the Washington Post, as witnessed by two of their reporters. From the WaPo‘s write up on the incident:

Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice in an effort to get her attention. When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports Antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia. “You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?” Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to answer Greene, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air in an exasperated motion. The two reporters were not close enough to hear what the New York congresswoman said, and her office declined to discuss her specific response.

MJT then followed up on her obsessive display of anger with a tweeted claim that she “Just talked to @AOC again.” She then wrote, “You chickened out bc you are too scared to debate me about your Socialist Green New Deal. You are also a hate-America terrorist sympathizer. #JihadSquad.” To make matters even more ridiculous, “Members of Congress do NOT support terrorism & shouldn’t be afraid to debate their legislation.”

Just talked to @AOC again. You chickened out bc you are too scared to debate me about your Socialist Green New Deal. You are also a hate-America terrorist sympathizer.#JihadSquad Members of Congress do NOT support terrorism & shouldn’t be afraid to debate their legislation. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 12, 2021

WaPo further reports that AOC (through a spokesperson) is now concerned about security when it comes to Marjorie, and that fear does not sound unwarranted:

Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer. We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.

Let’s hope for some beefed-up security outside of the House chamber. Geez, Marjorie.

