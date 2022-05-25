Everyone’s still reeling from yet another mass shooting, this time at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas but the only thing that can make this situation feel even more helpless is hearing politicians claim they have absolutely no power to change things.

That would apply to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert here, who took to Twitter to weigh in on the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. Currently, the death toll has risen to include 19 children and two adults. That figure is shocking and heartbreaking, mostly because those deaths could’ve been prevented with stricter gun laws, but don’t’ tell that Boebert and her fellow NRA groupies. On Wednesday morning, the Republican representative tweeted this a hollow sentiment in response to calls for gun legislation:

You cannot legislate away evil. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2022

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doing the work of telling Boebert and the rest of her “pro-life” set to shut up.

“Why even be in Congress if you don’t believe in doing your job?” AOC questioned in response to Boebert’s tweet. “Just quit and let someone who actually gives a damn do it instead of acting like a useless piece of furniture when babies are shot with AR15s that we let teen boys impulse buy before they can legally have a beer.”

Why even be in Congress if you don’t believe in doing your job? Just quit and let someone who actually gives a damn do it instead of acting like a useless piece of furniture when babies are shot with AR15s that we let teen boys impulse buy before they can legally have a beer. https://t.co/f9rdJ40kEJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 25, 2022

It’s a good question, and Boebert has yet to respond.