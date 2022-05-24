Another day in America and another shooting at a school has occurred. Early on Tuesday, an 18 year old suspect opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 14 students and one teacher. In a school whose student body is 90% Hispanic, it also raised obvious concerns as to whether this was a racially motivated shooting. Regardless, it’s yet another senseless act that shows the country’s inability to protect it’s children from horrific crimes like this while *at school.*

The New York Times reports that this is “the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the one in Newtown, Conn., according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control.” The fact that we have other elementary school shootings to compare this one too is insane. It will once again bring the issue of gun control to the forefront of American politics and celebrities and prominent figures are beginning to share their thoughts on social media. Let’s face it, it takes influential voices to help enact change, and what happened today in Uvalde is nothing short of an injustice to children, their families, and more.

Among those sharing their words and sympathies on Twitter, Finneas made a statement that captures the sad reality of where we stand right now. “Anyone saying “now isn’t the time to talk about gun control” doesn’t care that kids got f*cking murdered today,” he tweeted.

Anyone saying “now isn’t the time to talk about gun control” doesn’t care that kids got fucking murdered today. — FINNEAS (@finneas) May 24, 2022

He’s 100% right. And here’s hoping that if anything positive can come from yet another unthinkable, heinous act, it’s that the move towards stricter gun control in America gains more steam so this never happens again.