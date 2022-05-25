On Tuesday, The United States was once again hit with news of a mass shooting, and this time, it sadly occurred at an elementary school. An 18-year-old gunman entered Texas’ Robb Elementary School and began shooting at students and teachers in the building. The suspect, Salvador Ramos, was eventually shot and killed during a stand-off with officers. According to AP, the incident is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since 20 students and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut back in 2012.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School occurred just ten days after a racially-motivating shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo left ten dead. Unfortunately, both cases are examples of the mass shootings that occurred over and over again in the United States over the last decade. The shooting has left the music world to send condolences and extend a loving hand to a community, and a country, that could really use it.

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Taylor Swift offered her words after she watched Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speak passionately and criticize government leaders during a press conference. “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde,” Taylor wrote. “By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

We living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s Heavy…😞I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually💜🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 25, 2022

Missy Elliot also shared a message of her own on Twitter. “We living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s heavy,” she wrote. “I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually.”

Praying for Uvalde, Texas. I’m at a loss of words for the senseless tragedy that took place today. No parent should have to bury their child. Every child should feel and be safe at school. 💔 — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) May 25, 2022

RIP to the lives lost in Texas today and the lives lost to all these shootings. It’s disgusting what’s goin on smh sendin love 🙏🏼 — RUSS (@russdiemon) May 24, 2022

14 babies !!! These babies aren’t safe at school . We aren’t safe at grocery stores , at church , etc . I just don’t get this shit ! — MONALEO DAY 🎀🎂 (@themonaleo) May 24, 2022

All these shootings are crazy . What the fuck What is wrong with people . — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) May 24, 2022

This is heart breaking my heart goes out to all of the families . That’s fucking nuts … — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) May 24, 2022

Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 24, 2022

AMERICAN HORROR STORY. This country is built on a sick society. Can’t be afraid to say it. They sell you “freedom” and take everything from you. — EARTHGANG #GHETTOGODS OUT NOW! (@EarthGang) May 24, 2022

When will this bullshit be enough. Those poor kids smh — “E” (@ELHAE) May 24, 2022

Praying for all the children killed today.. what the hell is going on in this Wrld 💔 — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) May 24, 2022

Not kids man, this shit heartbreaking for real. I can’t even imagine what those parents are going through. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) May 24, 2022

Not only a teacher but 14 children shot and killed at school. The US has got to make changes. This should not be possible. — Xavier Omär (@XvrOmar) May 24, 2022

14 babies bro. 14. — PRELUDE (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2022

Our hearts go out to those in texas at the Robb elementary school and everyone effected. Something has to change in this country. We are the only country where kids go to school and could wind up shot. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 24, 2022

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change. 💔 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 24, 2022

it makes me sick this is the 27th one this year. my heart goes out to the families affected in TX. ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 — blackbear (@iamblackbear) May 24, 2022

We need to make some changes now — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) May 24, 2022

Another mass shooting in Texas resulting in 14 children and 1 adult dead. This time perpetrated by an 18 year old.

One thing we can count on is that ABSOLUTELY NOTHING is going to be done about it. — Antonio Sanchez 💀 (@AntonioDrumsX) May 24, 2022

