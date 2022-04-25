Donald Trump’s sweaty discussion with Piers Morgan is being marketed as the “most explosive interview of the year.” That remains to be seen — the Piers Morgan Uncensored host claims that the former-president stormed out of the “deceptive” and combative interview, which Trump denies — but the two did find some common ground: complaining (and making sexist remarks) about Meghan Markle.

“[Prince] Harry is whipped. Do you know the expression?” Trump asked Morgan during the interview, according to the New York Post. “I’m familiar with the phrase,” Morgan responded, to which Trump added, “I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no other person I think I’ve seen.” This isn’t the first time the former-president has had a terrible take about Markle, and lord knows Morgan has a history with the Duchess of Sussex, too. Last year, he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after co-host Alex Beresford accused Morgan of having an uncomfortably personal beef with Markle.

Trump told the TV host he sees eye to eye with him on the disloyal royals, who now live in California. “I’m not a fan of Meghan,” he said. “I’m not a fan and I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment. And I think she spoke badly of the royal family but in particular the Queen.”

Trump wasn’t done with his sexist remarks against Markle. “I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around. Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, OK?” he said. When Morgan asked if he thinks her marriage to Prince Harry is going to end, Trump replied, “I do. I’ve been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything.” There’s at least one thing he didn’t predict.

Morgan’s interview with Trump airs tonight, April 25, on Fox Nation.