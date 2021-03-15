If Donald Trump was still on Twitter, he would have spent a whole week tweeting about nothing but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s much-watched interview with Oprah Winfrey. For that, and many, many other reasons, we should be glad that his account has been suspended since January 8. But Jason Miller, an ex-advisor for the former-president, shared Trump’s thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex and why he’s on “team Piers” on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. They’re about what you expect.

“She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it,” Miller claims Trump told him about Markle. “You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled, look at Piers.” Piers Morgan exited Good Morning Britain (he was not “canceled”) after being called out for his “diabolical behavior” by co-presenter Alex Beresford. He left the show in a huff during a live taping — and for good later that day.

Here’s what Miller said that Trump had to offer:

Trump told Miller, “I’m on team Piers,” who frequently interviewed Trump during his presidency. “Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle,” Miller said Trump told him.

Trump has previously called Markle a “nasty woman,” and after the couple recorded a video urging Americans to vote and “reject hate speech” ahead of the 2020 presidential election, he wished a “lot of luck” to Harry, “because he’s going to need it.”

(Via Deadline)