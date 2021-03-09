Piers Morgan, who is all ride-or-die for the British Royals, isn’t thrilled at all that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke with Oprah Winfrey to tell-all. As a result, he ended up getting thrashed by a Black Good Morning Britain colleague after he bashed the couple and defended the Royal Family despite some racist remarks (about the color of Archie’s skin) by unidentified members. Never mind that Meghan and Harry were essentially muzzled for years, and they fled the U.K. for California to escape what they considered an unendurable situation. Nope, Piers was standing firm on his stance that Meghan is not to be believed, and Piers further argued that Harry is behaving in a “shameful” manner for co-signing the “vile destructive self-serving nonsense” from Meghan.

Let’s just say that the situation was primed for another colleague to come for Piers, and that’s what happened on Tuesday morning’s Good Morning Britain. Co-host Alex Beresford spoke about how Prince Harry was shaped by losing his mother at a young age and standing in front of her coffin while on the world stage. Alex suggested that this experience helps to inform Harry’s life decisions (including defending his wife), and then he accused Piers of having a very personal beef. “I understand you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times,” Beresford said to Piers. “And I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off.”

Alex was making reference to how Piers has previously discussed (as detailed by THR) how he went on a “pub” date with Meghan in 2015 before she dated Harry. “Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?” Beresford asked in front of the Good Morning Britain audience. “I don’t think she has, and yet you continue to trash her.” And with that Piers had enough and fled the scene.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Piers’ grouchy exit didn’t stop Alex from accusing his colleague of “diabolical behavior.” Alex continued: “Piers spouts off on a regular basis, and we all have to sit there and listen, 6:30-7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch.”

Well, it was clear from the beginning of the GMB episode that Piers was still ready to rumble over the Royals, and the tension in the studio was palpable.

Piers had only been hosting for <10 minutes but the atmosphere in the GMB studio is palpable pic.twitter.com/zciBTHSjzV — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

And here’s Piers deciding that it’s proper to discuss a female co-host’s skirt.

Right from the whistle pic.twitter.com/D0xmvruB9t — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Following Piers’ exit from the set, he continued to lash out on Twitter while attacking the BBC’s Dan Walker after he commented upon the situation.

I'm surprised BBC bosses didn't storm in and drag you off set after yesterday's ratings came in. https://t.co/q3ip93hpTW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

The Royal Family’s cheerleader also tweeted a quote: “‘I would rather die of passion than of boredom.’ Émile Zola.” Very true: No one has accused Piers Morgan of being boring.