It took 20 years, but finally something good came out of notorious box office disaster Catwoman.

To celebrate two decades of the weirdest basketball scene in cinema history, star Halle Berry — who is, it’s always worth noting, the best — posed topless with some kitties, and shared the photos to Instagram.

During Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Berry discussed the photoshoot with a flustered Jimmy Fallon. “Let me explain. Just in time for our 20th anniversary, these four little black cats showed up in my yard. Like, these are rescue kitties that showed up in my bushes,” the Oscar winner said. When Fallon jokingly wondered if this what happens when you show up at her house, Berry replied, “That’s why I did that! The kitties made me do it.”

You can watch The Tonight Show clip above.

In the Instagram post, Berry wrote, “And STILL… meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN! Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful!” Check it out here.