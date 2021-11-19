Halle Berry has won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a NAACP Image Award, a Kids’ Choice Award, a SAG Award, and she showed up at the Razzies to personally accept her Worst Actress trophy for Catwoman while holding the aforementioned Oscar. She’s an icon — officially so.

Berry will receive “The People’s Icon” award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards for her contributions to TV and film. “Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed, and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” a statement about her award reads. “In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children, and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with ‘The People’s Icon’ award.”

Cardi B will present the award to Berry, whose directorial debut, the MMA fighter drama Bruised, is in theaters now and hits Netflix on November 24. “Fighting is something that I just know so much about on a personal level and on a career level. I understand what it is to fight and not be heard,” the actress said about what drew her to the movie. “I understand the trauma of life that makes one want to fight, need to fight, have to fight.”

Not everyone can recover from this…

… but Berry did, and now she’s saving everyone from the Moon. She really is an icon.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards air on NBC and E! on December 7.

