Did The ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Change Her Name?

Is it Haliey Welch? Or Hailey? For most people, it’s “Hawk Tuah Girl.”

Last month, the 21-year-old from Tennesse went viral when the YouTube channel “Tim & Dee TV” asked her to name something that makes a man go crazy in bed. “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she answered, and thus, a meme was born. It’s been quite a ride since going viral for Welch; she’s making serious money in merch and appearances, performed with Zach Bryan, and crossed one million follows on Instagram. She also formed her own company, according to The Washington Post.

She’s now repped by Jonnie Forster, of music specialist agency the Penthouse in Nashville; he calls her “America’s sweetheart,” and has already helped her register trademarks for both merchandise and entertainment services, such as live comedy shows and podcasts. Welch’s new company, which owns those trademarks, is smartly named: 16 Minutes LLC. She also recently changed the spelling of her first name from the more pedestrian “Hailey” to the presumably more Googleable “Haliey.”

Welch uses “Haliey” in the bio of her Instagram account. It’s also the spelling The Tennessean went with in an early profile. But Welch’s first name has just as often been (mis?)spelled as “Hailey” in articles, like this one, although that could be a typo. So, did she change her name? It’s unclear (I’m sure TMZ is hard at work obtaining her birth certificate), but Haliey is the correct spelling.

“Hawk Tuah Girl” might be easiest, though.

(Via The Washington Post)