The demise of the Golden Age of Television has been greatly exaggerated. Haliey Welch, the “Hawk Tuah Girl” who went viral for her “spit on that thang” advice on how to drive a man crazy in bed (which The Simpsons did NOT predict), is close to landing a deal for a reality show.

According to TMZ, “the viral sensation’s generating buzz among Tinseltown producers who want to base a reality TV show around her life. We’re told big-name showrunners and producers are reaching out to people in Hailey’s orbit to discuss what kind of show they can create as a vehicle for her.”

Maybe this is what Vince Gilligan’s mysterious new show is about.

Welch also filed trademarks to make as much money as she can from “Hawk Tuah” merchandise that overeager boyfriends will buy for their annoyed girlfriends. She’s off to a good start: Welch sold at least $65,000 in hats within the first two weeks of Tim & Dee TV posting the video on their channels, and over the weekend, she raked in $30,000 for three appearances in New York City. There’s probably thousands more that haven’t been reported on. Besides, it’s only a matter of time before she joins Cameo (but not OnlyFans).

(Via TMZ)