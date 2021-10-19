After taking a week off from his Sirius XM radio show, Howard Stern returned in full force as the shock jock proceeded to unload on NBA star Kyrie Irving, who has become a “hero” to the anti-vaccination crowd (including Marjorie Taylor Greene) in recent weeks. The Brooklyn Nets player has refused to get the COVID vaccine, which has put him in violation of a New York state mandate, eseentially forcing his team to bench him. It’s a decision that Stern didn’t hesitate to label as “stupidity” as he blasted Irving for giving up millions to protest a life-saving vaccine. Via Mediaite:

“He’s my favorite dude who’s putting his money where his mouths is,” Stern added of Irving. “In terms of idiots, he’s gotta be the top idiot in the country right now. Guys got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s gotta do is get vaccinated.”

What baffled Stern and co-host Robin Quivers even more is that Irving hasn’t personally explained (even though he’s vaguely addressed the matter) why he refuses to get the vaccine. However, reports have indicated that he’s allegedly bought into several online conspiracy theories, which would not be a new experience for Irving.

“This guy’s got a history of being stupid,” Stern said. “He’s one of those guys who is a flat-earther too. And he doesn’t know anything, his mind works in a very strange way. He says, ‘I can’t figure out gravity, so it doesn’t exist.'”

Stern went on to praise the Nets for benching Irving, and he wishes whoever runs the team was running the whole country so it could put more “douchebags” in their place for not getting the vaccine.

(Via Mediaite)