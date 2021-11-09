The gigantic NFL mess with Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID (after lying about his vaccination status) continues. He missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which and he’s since revealed himself as a skeptic who reportedly questions fertility implications of the shot. He also went on a rant about the “woke mob” and declared that he’s been put in a “cancel culture casket.” Oh, and he admitted that he took COVID advice from his pal, Joe Rogan. (And NFL fans weren’t thrilled!)

Rogan, of course, took the right-wing-propelled Ivermectin and then got upset and threatened to sue CNN because he got mocked for the “horse dewormer” thing. Fast forward to the Rodgers developments, however, and Rogan couldn’t be more thrilled to defend the Green Bay Packers QB. “He’s not vaccine-hesitant because he’s like a conspiracy theorist,” he declared on the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, according to Mediaite. Rogan also addressed Rodgers’ claim that he’s allergic to the mRNA Covid vaccines, and he declared Rodgers to be “not a dummy” but a “f*cking smart dude”:

Rogan went to the CDC website and read the following, “if you have a had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction – even if it was not severe – to any ingredient in the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine – you should not get either of the currently availably MRNA Covid-19 vaccines.” “He’s literally following the CDC’s recommendations on their website. He’s not a dummy, he’s a f*cking smart dude,” Rogan told his guest Theo Von.

That allergy wouldn’t prevent Rodgers from getting the Johnson & Johnson shot, but that might be beside the point, which is that Rogan seems thrilled that Rodgers listens to his advice, and that Rodgers is a monoclonal-antibodies believer. And if you were wondering what Rodgers’ girlfriend, Shailene Woodley thinks, well, she’s got a different take to tell you about.

(Via Mediaite)