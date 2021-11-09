As the Aaron Rodgers fiasco continues, his fiancé Shailene Woodley has entered the discourse. Only Woodley isn’t so much concerned with addressing Rodgers’ anti-vaccine views (or more importantly, whether she shares them), but she does want everyone to know that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is, uh, well-endowed.

While swatting down a Daily Mail article accusing Rodgers of continuing to flaunt the NFL’s rules by allegedly going out for coffee in Brentwood, Woodley took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to point out that the photos the publication were using are not of Rodgers. How could Woodley tell? The “rando dude” was lacking in certain… areas. Via The Daily Beast:

This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random fucking men on the streets of la and saying it’s him.” She then drew a circle around the random man’s feet and wrote: “I know Aaron’s body. VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)

As the Instagram Story continues, Woodley points out that it’s “no secret” that Rodgers has the “hairiest hands on the f*cking planet,” which the man in the photo does not. She also shaded the dude’s car and wrote, “Aaron would never drive this.”

