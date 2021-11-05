A significant amount of Jeopardy! fans want Mayim Bialik to become permanent host once this era-of-sharing (with champ Ken Jennings) runs its course. And it’s a good thing that Mayim clarified her vaccination stance and came out on the pro-COVID jab side of the equation because, well, no one wants another Mike Richards fiasco. No sir, producers surely want someone as non-controversial as possible, even if there’s no way to find someone for the job who’s as beloved as Alex Trebek.

That’s a valid concern, which also jibes with reports that Jennings was initially passed over as host because of his past tweets. And for a little while, it looked like Aaron Rodgers could have been the pick, given how impressively prepared he was during his guest host stint. Well, we all know what happened next. Richards took the job, and Rodgers kept doing his GQ thing for the Green Bay Packers.

Fast forward, and life comes at you fast. Earlier this week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID, so he’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cue a firestorm amid speculation that he lied about his vaccination status (he’s since revealed himself as a skeptic who reportedly questions fertility implications of the shot), and Rodgers followed up his positive test by going on a rant about the “woke mob” and “cancel culture casket.” He also revealed that he’s taken COVID advice from his friend and fellow Ivermectin proponent (!) Joe Rogan.

Boy, this is a mess for the NFL. It could be an even bigger mess if Rodgers had somehow become the Jeopardy! host. Fans of the show are both aghast over the near-miss and breathing a sigh of relief.

Well, at least now know why he was passed over as the Jeopardy! host pic.twitter.com/yXMIjyxtcP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 5, 2021

I’m beginning to think Alex Trebek cursed his Jeopardy lectern to destroy all that would follow him. — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 5, 2021

did not picture an aaron rodgers' pivot from potential jeopardy host to fox news host but 2021 is 2021 — Aaron West (@oeste) November 5, 2021

And to think they almost let this man host Jeopardy. — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) November 5, 2021

Yo the pivot from smart QB who loves Jeopardy! to Joe Rogan happened with whiplash speed https://t.co/1h9NGGVgv9 — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) November 5, 2021

I can’t believe Aaron Rogers hosted a game show and lied about being vaccinated! He put all of the contestants in Jeopardy — THE WAVE SLAYER ♋️ (@Indiana_GP) November 5, 2021

Boy, I guess once you don’t get Jeopardy, you might as well commit to the bit. — Linda Holmes Thinks You're Boo-ing Great (@lindaholmes) November 5, 2021

Thinking about the alternate universe where Mike Richards hires Rodgers to host Jeopardy instead of himself, keeps his executive producer job, then has to deal with this fallout. — ben (@VT_Ben) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers wants to host Jeopardy and wouldn’t get one question right in the Biology category — 6lack Star (@ThePosse_) (@Jaywop6) November 5, 2021

Okay, I see why Aaron Rodgers was into Jeopardy….dude seems to love Just Asking Questions huh — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 5, 2021

Talk about a game-show bullet dodged.