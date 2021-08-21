The process leading up to the release of Kanye West’s Donda just got a little bit more interesting. On Saturday, the rapper posted a screenshot of a cryptic text message he sent to a group chat with eight other people, one of which included Pusha T. The message found the Yeezus rapper preparing for a battle of some sort.

“I live for this,” Kanye wrote. “I’ve been f*cked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” Kanye sent the message at 12:28 pm on Saturday, and while it’s unclear who the rapper is targeting, fans certainly have their theories as to who he’s talking about.

Kanye West texts Drake vague threats in a group message after adding Pusha T to the chat pic.twitter.com/ZkNr79xz6q — The Daily Dose (@DailyDose) August 21, 2021

Many believe that Drake is at least one of the “nerd ass jock n****s” Kanye is referring to. The rapper’s Instagram post came hours after Drake’s guest verse on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” was released. On the track, Drake raps, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go,” seemingly referencing Kanye and Pusha’s age, both being 44.

Drake adds, “Ye ain’t changin’ shi*t for me, it’s set in stone / Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) / Precious stone, let me make my presence known.” Fans believe that the group message screenshot is a warning of some sort of retaliation Kanye has in store for the diss.

You can read the group chat text message in the post above.