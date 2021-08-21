Getty Image
Drake Seemingly Dissed Kanye West On A New Verse And Fans Are Reacting

It’s been three years since Drake and Pusha-T’s beef reached its tipping point, with the rappers’ respective releases of “Duppy Freestyle” and “The Story Of Adidon.” While Drake certainly took issue with Pusha for his comments, the Toronto rapper has also cited problems with Kanye West. And since then the two have yet to see eye-to-eye. He seemed to address Kanye in his guest verse on Trippie Redd‘s “Betrayal,” the first collaboration between the two rappers, from Trippie’s new album Trip At Knight.

Drake seems to take a shot at Kanye in the song. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go,” he raps, which could be a reference to Kanye’s current age of 44. (Pusha T is coincidentally also 44 years old.) “Ye ain’t changin’ shi*t for me, it’s set in stone / Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) / Precious stone, let me make my presence known.”

It’s unclear exactly what Drake believes Kanye won’t change for him, but it could be a reference to his long-awaited Certified Lover Boy, as some believe Kanye is delaying the release of his tenth album Donda in order to share a release date with Drake.

You can listen to the song in the video above and check out comments from social media below.

Trip At Knight is out now via 1400 Entertainment/10K Projects. Get it here.

