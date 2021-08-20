Trippie Redd’s new video, “MP5,” opens with a jump scare, then gets right into some video-game-inspired, zombie-killing action. After dispatching one revenant with the titular hardware, Trippie and guest rapper SoFaygo enter The Matrix to blast waves of the undead outside of what looks to be a prison. Not-so-subtle pop culture references aside, the effects are pretty impressive for the form and the song itself is a high-energy, synth-heavy banger, displaying Trippie’s gift for catchy warbling and allowing SoFaygo to show off his chattering flow.

“MP5” is the latest video from Trippie’s new album Trip At Knight, which dropped today via 1400 Entertainment and 10K Projects after a few months of teasing with singles like “Miss The Rage” featuring Playboi Carti, “Holy Smokes” with Lil Uzi Vert, and “Rich MF” featuring Polo G and Lil Durk. The project is the SoundCloud rap pioneer’s fourth in as many years, as well as his second release of 2021 after February’s Neon Shark Vs. Pegasus, the punk-influenced deluxe edition to 2020’s Pegasus co-produced by Travis Barker. Other features on Trip At Knight include two late friends of Trippie’s, Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, as well as thrash rapper and fellow SoundCloud alum Ski Mask the Slump God. Trippie will be going on tour behind the album beginning this week.

Watch the “MP5” video above. Stream Trip At Knight here.