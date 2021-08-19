After a few days of rumors, Kanye West confirmed yesterday that he will be hosting a third Donda listening event, but this time, he’s heading to Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago. After West shared the news on social media, somebody in his camp offered some more details about the event, revealing that there will be some differences from previous iterations.

West associate Ameer Sudan told Billboard yesterday that the new event is upping its production value, saying, “Expect a more detailed show on a whole other level.”

Furthermore, he said that Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia will also be creative director for the event, as he did for the Atlanta shows. Additionally, West videographer Nico Ballesteros will be filming the event, which will, like previous installments, be livestreamed on Apple Music.

It’s also worth pointing out, on a somewhat related note, this since making the announcement, West has removed all of the posts on his Instagram page.

As for when Donda will actually be released, that remains to be seen. The album was expected to be released after each listening event, but clearly, that hasn’t come to pass. This next event is on August 26, so at this point, one would assume the album currently has a planned August 27 release. Again, though, nothing is set in stone.