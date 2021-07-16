Music

Pop Smoke Aims To ‘Tell The Vision’ With Pusha T And Kanye West

by:

Just a little over a year after his posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, was released, Pop Smoke’s management shares the rapper’s second posthumous effort, Faith. The new release is presented with 20 songs and a large number of guest appearances that include Pusha T and Kanye West who join Pop Smoke for “Tell The Vision.” The track fits right in the drill rap pocket that Pop thrived in before his tragic death as he raps about the struggles he faced growing up. As for the song’s guests, Pusha pays respects to Pop and shouts out Tyler The Creator while Kanye looks to turn up the energy with an adlib-filled intro.

In addition to the aforementioned named, Faith also sports features from Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, Travi, Beam, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Quavo, and Kodak Black. It’s a lengthy affair that invites even more individuals to the party than Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon did.

Faith was announced at the end of the last month with an album trailer that presented encouraging words from the late rapper. “Never let anybody get in between you and your creations,” he says in the video. “Why you just trying to be cool? You gotta make history.”

You can listen to “Tell The Vision” in the video above.

Faith is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

