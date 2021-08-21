Trippie Redd is back with his latest project, Trip At Knight, which continues his streak of annual releases, dating back to 2017’s A Love Letter To You. The 18-track album comes attached with features from Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Polo G, SoFaygo, Ski Mask The Slump God, XXXTentacion, BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby, and Icewear Vezzo. The one that’s caught most people’s eyes is the collaboration between Trippie and Drake, titled “Betrayal.”

While Trip At Knight has been out for a little over a day, it was just hours ago that fans were finally able to listen to “Betrayal” after a technical issue left the song mysteriously unavailable online. The track sees Drake stepping into Trippie’s world over the track’s trap-punk production as the two reflect on the times they were betrayed by close friends.

“Betrayal” wasn’t supposed to be the duo’s first collaboration. “God’s Plan,” Drake’s Grammy-winning single from his 2018 album Scorpion, was initially set to feature Trippie, as unreleased versions of the track revealed. However, according to the rapper’s DJ, Trippie was left off the song after he failed to turn in his verse before the song’s deadline. Despite the missed opportunity, it’s good to see that the two rappers were finally able to regroup for a new track.

You can listen to “Betrayal” in the video above.

Trip At Knight is out now via 1400 Entertainment/10K Projects. Get it here.

