Even though Rob and his insane antics have been taking over this season of Love Island USA, couple Kaylor and Aaron have also had their fair share of over-the-top drama, most of which has consisted of Kaylor wandering around the villa in tears.

The Love Island USA duo became paired up on day one and quickly became the house couple…that is until the boys spent time at Casa Amor. At Casa, Aaron quickly attached himself to Daniela while Kaylor stayed single at the Villa. They have since made up and recently won a video call with their families, though it appears that Kaylor’s mom is not a fan of Aaron.

Kara Kaylor-Stewart, Kaylor’s mom, has been passionalty posting on Facebook throughout the season, and she is not shy about her distaste for Aaron. “My heart bleeds for you baby girl and I wish I could take the pain/hurt you will endure,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Kaylor, you’re a strong advocate for empowering your loved ones, having faith and trusting one another and most of all… your loyalty to your friends and invested allegiance to do whatever it takes for them to feel joy, experience peace and serenity…. A God given Asset you were blessed with!” None of the islanders are in contact with their families, so her mom has only seen what we see.

It turns out Kaylor’s mom was “shocked” when the two were paired up. In another post, she wrote, “Honestly, I was shocked initially when you selected Aaron for a courtship…the absence of physical traits/appearance you’d otherwise insist on or MUST HAVE, prior to considering date potential….and even more astounding…his fragile emotion dysfunction, a caveat to Verbal outbursts, tantrums , utter disrespect and consistent crying bouts reminiscent of a hormonal teenage boy…sincere concern….just sayin!!” The comments are filled with other Love Island fans who are encouraging Kaylor to break it off. Unfortunately….she won’t see them!

Here’s a nothing particularly harsh post from Kaylor’s mom:

It’s not hard to find a loyal man. Sadly for you…the MAN I’m taking about is not AAron (he’s a boy). You presented your self tonight with class, authenticity, and empowerment to know you deserve better! and you know that from your past. Every inch of me aches when I see you cry. that physically aches when you’re in pain/hurting because they love you so much….they are selfless your wellness/happiness that they forget there own. Aaron didn’t think about your feelings, only his own.” Aaron is in for a rude awakening once he leaves the villa.

There are currently six couples left this season, though Aaron and Kaylor were in the bottom three earlier this week, so their time on the island might be up sooner than we think…especially if Kaylor’s mom has anything to say about it.

Love Island is streaming on Peacock.

