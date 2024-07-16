Love Island is the hit dating competition in which a group of young Islanders take over a tropical villa and try to prove to the world that they are worthy of both love and $100k. There are many iterations of the series, including Love Island Australia, Love Island Australia, Love Island Spain, and L’île de l’amour aka Love Island Canada, just to name a few. So spin offs are pretty common here.

But this season of Love Island USA is steadily becoming a phenomenon, so fans have been hoping for some more content when season six wraps up next week. Spin offs like Love Island Games and Love Island All-Stars have been known to bring back fan-favorite players.

“I’m really proud of Love Island Games because it gives you an opportunity to see your favorites that you really love come back together and button up stories that have evolved after the show,” Love Island executive producer Simon Thomas told Rolling Stone. “That show serves as our secondary show.” So what about a USA-centric spinoff? It’s not impossible, but Thomas is hesitant.

Thomas says that just because the latest season has been a hit, it doesn’t mean that Peacock should jump right into a new iteration. “We’ll play it as it comes. We shouldn’t just do more Love Island because the show is successful,” Thomas said. “What does the story warrant and motivate? And let’s go do that. Let’s satisfy our hunger as opposed to force-feeding someone. We keep a pretty close eye on that. Also, I’m the seller. It’s up to Peacock.” Considering the show has been huge for the streamer, this seems possible.

When asked about the popularity of season six, Thomas says that utilizing TikTok and socialmedia has been adding to the conversation. “Shows get lost in the streaming universe, so having our social media strategy and team is our lifeline, and we prioritize that,” he explained. By luring in potential viewers with drama, they can stay hooked with or without watching the series. “Those clips are spoiler-y, but only in the sense that we are trying not to gatekeep a shot. We are behind a paywall and if you want to watch Love Island USA and see every minute, you do have to subscribe to a streamer. But we will put whole chunks of that show on TikTok because people will see it and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, what is this?'” he added. Once again, TikTok stays winning.

Even if a spinoff doesn’t happen right away, past Love Island cast members have stayed in the spotlight by competing on other reality shows and series, so this will not be the last we see of season six. Though for some of them, it should be (looking at you, Aaron).

